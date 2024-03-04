Man Sets New Guinness World Record With Over 34,000 Big Macs Eaten

Don Gorske, a 70-year-old retired prison officer from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, has defied expectations by not only living into his seventies but also extending his Guinness World Record for the most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime to over 34,000.

Gorske's remarkable journey with Big Macs began on May 17, 1972, when he had his first one and declared he would eat them for the rest of his life. Since that day, he has meticulously kept track of every Big Mac he's eaten, along with the containers and receipts.

Despite warnings from health experts about the dangers of regular fast-food consumption, Gorske remained steadfast in his devotion to Big Macs. At the peak of his habit, he would consume up to nine Big Macs a day, earning him a reputation as one of McDonald's most dedicated customers.