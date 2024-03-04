Early Signs of Spring Migration In Eastern Idaho

In the midst of lingering winter, the avian world signals the onset of spring migration in Eastern Idaho. Despite Old Man Winter's reluctance to retreat, nature's clock ticks forward, bringing anticipation and excitement to birdwatchers across the region.

Last Tuesday witnessed a premature arrival of red-winged blackbirds, a telltale sign of impending seasonal change. Thousands of these winged heralds, accompanied by Brewer and Yellow-headed blackbirds, adorned the sunflower-strewn landscape of Deer Parks Wildlife Management Area near Rexburg.