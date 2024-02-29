Early Christmas Gift For Harry Potter Fans, Bloomsbury To Release "Christmas at Hogwarts" This October

Global Celebration Planned

The release of "Christmas at Hogwarts" will be accompanied by a worldwide campaign, featuring captivating advertisements, engaging social media initiatives, and festive events designed to delight fans everywhere. Scholastic, responsible for publishing the book in the United States, echoes the excitement. Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade, states, "This festive celebration of friendship and family is sure to inspire new holiday reading traditions for years to come."