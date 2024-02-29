Early Christmas Gift For Harry Potter Fans, Bloomsbury To Release "Christmas at Hogwarts" This October

Prepare to be whisked away to a magical Christmas celebration! Bloomsbury Children's Books announced the upcoming release of "Christmas at Hogwarts," a beautifully illustrated gift book set in the enchanting world of Harry Potter. Scheduled to hit shelves on October 15th, 2024, this heartwarming tale promises to captivate readers of all ages.
A Journey to Hogwarts' Winter Wonderland
Drawing inspiration from J.K. Rowling's beloved "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the book transports readers to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Talented illustrator Ziyi Gao brings Harry's first Christmas at Hogwarts to life, capturing the magic of snow-covered landscapes, twinkling decorations, and a heartwarming holiday celebration. Excerpts from Rowling's iconic novel add depth to the narrative, allowing fans to relive cherished moments alongside Harry and his friends.
"Christmas at Hogwarts" marks another exciting chapter in the Harry Potter universe. Mandy Archer, Head of Harry Potter Publishing, expresses her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its ability to become a cherished family tradition. Ziyi Gao, the book's illustrator, shares a personal connection to the project, stating, "Like countless children, I grew up dreaming of a magical world. Contributing to the Harry Potter universe fulfills that dream, allowing me to share my vision of a festive Hogwarts Christmas with readers worldwide."
Global Celebration Planned
The release of "Christmas at Hogwarts" will be accompanied by a worldwide campaign, featuring captivating advertisements, engaging social media initiatives, and festive events designed to delight fans everywhere. Scholastic, responsible for publishing the book in the United States, echoes the excitement. Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade, states, "This festive celebration of friendship and family is sure to inspire new holiday reading traditions for years to come."
"Christmas at Hogwarts" will be available in the United States for $19.99 and in the United Kingdom for £16.99. This hardcover edition features a dust jacket and boasts 48 pages of magical storytelling.