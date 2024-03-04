Major Northern California Highway Shut Down Amid Ongoing Blizzard In Sierra Nevada

A powerful blizzard wreaked havoc across the Sierra Nevada region, leading to the closure of a major highway and ski resorts on Sunday. The effects of the blizzard persisted, causing severe disruptions, with forecasters warning of more heavy snowfall for Northern California.

Interstate 80, crucial for transportation west and north of Lake Tahoe, became impassable due to blowing snow accumulating in lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). No estimate was provided for reopening these sections of the highway, exacerbating travel challenges in the area.

The CHP office in South Lake Tahoe issued a stern warning to motorists, emphasizing the requirement for tire chains to enhance traction on mountain routes. The warning, shared online along with an image of a stranded big rig amidst whiteout conditions, highlighted the dangers of attempting to bypass chain control.