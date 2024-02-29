Major Winter Storm Expected To Hit California, Bringing Blizzard Conditions And Heavy Snow

A potent Pacific storm is barreling toward California, promising to unleash the fiercest weather of the season so far. Meteorologists are warning residents and travelers to brace themselves as the storm is expected to bring powerful winds and heavy snow, potentially leading to blizzard conditions and significant snowfall accumulations in the Sierra Nevada region.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning for a vast area spanning 300 miles along the Sierra, from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. This warning is set to take effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters are predicting widespread blowing snow, creating white-out conditions and near-zero visibility, particularly on Friday into Saturday morning, when the heaviest snowfall is anticipated.