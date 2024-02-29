Major Winter Storm Expected To Hit California, Bringing Blizzard Conditions And Heavy Snow

A potent Pacific storm is barreling toward California, promising to unleash the fiercest weather of the season so far. Meteorologists are warning residents and travelers to brace themselves as the storm is expected to bring powerful winds and heavy snow, potentially leading to blizzard conditions and significant snowfall accumulations in the Sierra Nevada region.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning for a vast area spanning 300 miles along the Sierra, from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. This warning is set to take effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters are predicting widespread blowing snow, creating white-out conditions and near-zero visibility, particularly on Friday into Saturday morning, when the heaviest snowfall is anticipated.
In towns along Lake Tahoe’s shoreline, snowfall totals are expected to range between 2 to 4 feet, while higher elevations could see staggering accumulations of 5 to 10 feet. Furthermore, wind gusts exceeding 100 mph over Sierra ridgetops are forecasted, heightening the risk of road closures and power outages.
Authorities are urging the public to take this storm seriously and to prepare accordingly. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at UC-Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab, emphasized the severity of the impending weather event, noting the potential to break previous snowfall records.
Despite the warnings, some residents like Kristi Anderson, a waitress in South Lake Tahoe, are already taking precautions, stocking up on essentials like food and firewood. Others, like Richard Cunningham, remain skeptical, citing past instances where forecasted storms failed to materialize.
However, Schwartz remains confident in the accuracy of the forecasts, suggesting that predictions might even be conservative. Ski resorts in the Tahoe area, which have been eagerly awaiting substantial snowfall after a slow start to the season, are preparing for the storm's impact while also anticipating potential operational challenges.