Storm-Triggered Mudslide Shuts Down Stretch Of California's Pacific Coast Highway

A tumultuous mudslide brought chaos to a section of California's renowned Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday morning following a winter storm that drenched the already-saturated area with relentless rain, according to officials.

The closure spans from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road, rendering the picturesque route, known as Highway 1, inaccessible to traffic. Caltrans has not provided an estimated time for reopening this scenic stretch of roadway along the Los Angeles County coastline.

Shortly after Highway 1 was shut down, a landslide occurred, blocking a segment of Malibu Canyon Road, a picturesque two-lane thoroughfare connecting Highway 101 near Calabasas to Highway 1 in Malibu.

Images shared by the Los Angeles County Fire Department depicted substantial boulders obstructing the roadway, leading to the closure at Piuma Road.