International

Roads, Buildings Damaged As Wet Winter Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction In California

California has been hit by a series of storms, with the latest one causing severe flooding and mudslides. Forecasters have warned of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes over the next few days. From roads to houses, the storms have left a trail of destruction in California.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 20, 2024

California Storms | Photo: Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP

A Caltrans crew works at the storm-damaged area of Niles Canyon Road, west of Sunol, California. The California Highway Patrol reported Monday that a portion of Niles Canyon Road, also known as Highway 84, west of Sunol, partially collapsed, and that Caltrans was on scene providing one-way traffic control until 5:00 p.m. Monday when a full road closure will happen.

1/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

A Long Beach Fire Department Oceanside lifeguard loads sandbags at the Peninsula in Long Beach, California. The latest in a series of wet winter storms gained strength in California early Monday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days.

2/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

City of Long Beach bulldozers build up a sand berm in preparation for high tide along the Peninsula in Long Beach, California.

Advertisement
3/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

Fitness trainer Kelly Curtis, right, works out at her studio protected with sandbags in preparation for a storm along the Peninsula in Long Beach, California.

Advertisement
4/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP

Los Angeles City firefighters gather at the scene of a traffic accident in Mission Hills, California. A car lost control and hit several parked cars at the location. An official at the scene said there were no injuries.

Advertisement
5/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat via AP

Jackson Family vineyards are submerged in the Russian River near Trenton Road and River Road after flooding from the latest round of storms in Sonoma County, California.

Advertisement
6/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

An apartment building roof is covered with a plastic tarp under heavy rain in Los Angeles.

7/7
California Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

A woman walk under the rain in Los Angeles.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement