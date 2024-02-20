Roads, Buildings Damaged As Wet Winter Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction In California

A Caltrans crew works at the storm-damaged area of Niles Canyon Road, west of Sunol, California. The California Highway Patrol reported Monday that a portion of Niles Canyon Road, also known as Highway 84, west of Sunol, partially collapsed, and that Caltrans was on scene providing one-way traffic control until 5:00 p.m. Monday when a full road closure will happen.
A Long Beach Fire Department Oceanside lifeguard loads sandbags at the Peninsula in Long Beach, California. The latest in a series of wet winter storms gained strength in California early Monday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days.
City of Long Beach bulldozers build up a sand berm in preparation for high tide along the Peninsula in Long Beach, California.
Fitness trainer Kelly Curtis, right, works out at her studio protected with sandbags in preparation for a storm along the Peninsula in Long Beach, California.
Los Angeles City firefighters gather at the scene of a traffic accident in Mission Hills, California. A car lost control and hit several parked cars at the location. An official at the scene said there were no injuries.
Jackson Family vineyards are submerged in the Russian River near Trenton Road and River Road after flooding from the latest round of storms in Sonoma County, California.
An apartment building roof is covered with a plastic tarp under heavy rain in Los Angeles.
A woman walk under the rain in Los Angeles.