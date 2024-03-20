‘Map Of Nope’: Areas Where You Won’t Be Able To Witness Total Solar Eclipse

However, a sobering reality awaits many eager spectators. A map, named the 'Map of Nope,' has been created by Michael Zeiler, an eclipse cartographer and co-founder of ‘GreatAmericanEclipse.com’. The map humorously illustrates that most of the U.S. will only experience partial phases of the eclipse, with only a narrow strip of land having the privilege of witnessing the complete celestial event.