‘Map Of Nope’: Areas Where You Won’t Be Able To Witness Total Solar Eclipse

Excitement is building across the United States as people prepare to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. However, while anticipation runs high, only a fortunate portion of the country will have the opportunity to witness the phenomenon in its entirety.
According to NASA, the upcoming total solar eclipse will traverse Mexico, the United States, and Canada, casting a shadow as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, temporarily blocking its face and causing the sky to darken.
However, a sobering reality awaits many eager spectators. A map, named the 'Map of Nope,' has been created by Michael Zeiler, an eclipse cartographer and co-founder of ‘GreatAmericanEclipse.com’. The map humorously illustrates that most of the U.S. will only experience partial phases of the eclipse, with only a narrow strip of land having the privilege of witnessing the complete celestial event.
Advertisement
Inside the strip marked on the map, phrases like 'O! M! G!' and 'Not Bad Eh?' add a touch of humor, while outside the strip, scattered 'Nope' and 'Nada' labels emphasize the unfortunate reality for those outside the path of totality.
Michael Zeiler explained the purpose of the map, stating, "The point of the map is that a 99 percent partial solar eclipse equals zero percent total solar eclipse." He debunked the misconception that being near the path of totality would suffice, clarifying that only those within the path will experience the full extent of the eclipse.
Advertisement
The path of totality will span approximately 10,000 miles but will be only 115 miles wide. Within this path reside around 31 million people across 15 states, including Texas, New York, and Maine.
The moniker 'Map of Nope' was coined by Dr. Kate Russo, an author, psychologist, and eclipse enthusiast, who emphasized the map's simplicity in conveying the crucial message: if you're not within the path of totality, you'll miss out on the total solar eclipse experience.
As the US eagerly awaits the celestial spectacle, those within the path of totality prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event, while others come to terms with the disappointment of being outside the zone of totality.