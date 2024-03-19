New York State Offers Free 'I LOVE NY' Eclipse Glasses For Safe Viewing Of Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: Where To Get Yours

New York is stepping up to ensure the safety of its residents during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th by distributing free eclipse glasses. These limited-edition I LOVE NY glasses can be obtained from 30 locations statewide, including select New York State Thruway rest stops and Welcome Centers, as announced by Governor Kathy Hochul's office.
Hochul emphasized, “The total solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-generation experience for our state, and it’s critical that New Yorkers have the tools and information to enjoy it safely.”
According to the governor's office, people can receive up to two pairs of complimentary glasses per person, subject to availability.
The viewers have been endorsed by the State Department of Health and are labeled with an ISO certification, adhering to the international standard established to guarantee that solar eclipse glasses provide genuine protection for viewers' eyes while observing the potentially harmful sun.
This celestial event will signify the first total solar eclipse to traverse the Empire State in almost a century. Its path will cut across Western New York, sections of the Finger Lakes and Central New York, the North Country, and the Adirondacks, spanning approximately 124 miles in width.
Below are the 30 locations across New York state where the complimentary I LOVE NY eclipse glasses will be available, as provided by the tourism bureau:
Adirondacks
Adirondacks Welcome Center: I-87 Northbound between Exit 17 and 18, Glens Falls | Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lake Placid Visitor Bureau: 2608 Main St., Lake Placid | Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capital-Saratoga
Capital Region Welcome Center: New York State Thruway (Interstate 87) northbound between Exits 21B and 21A (Milepost 127), Hannacroix | Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Catskills
New Baltimore Service Area: Interstate 87 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 127, located northbound and southbound between Exit 21B (Coxsackie) and Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Mass Pike), Hannacroix | Open 24/7
Central New York
Mohawk Valley Welcome Center: New York State Thruway (I-90) westbound at Mohawk River Lock E13 (Milepost 187), Fultonville | Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southern Tier Welcome Center: Interstate 81 northbound (between the Pennsylvania state line and Exit 1), Kirkwood | Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mohawk Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 172, located eastbound between Exit 27 (Amsterdam) and Exit 26 (Schenectady West), Amsterdam | Open 24/7
Indian Castle Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 210, located eastbound between Exit 29A (Little Falls) and Exit 29 (Canajoharie), Little Falls | Open 24/7
Iroquois Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 210, located westbound between Exit 29 (Canajoharie) and Exit 29A (Little Falls), Little Falls | Open 24/7
Schuyler Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 227, located westbound between Exit 30 (Herkimer) and Exit 31 (Utica), Frankfort | Open 24/7
Oneida Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 244, located eastbound between Exit 33 (Verona-Rome) and Exit 32 (Westmoreland-Rome), Westmoreland | Open 24/7
Chittenango Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 266, located westbound between Exit 34 (Canastota) and Exit 34A (Syracuse I-481), Canastota | Open 24/7
Chautauqua-Allegheny
National Comedy Center, 203 W. 2nd St., Jamestown | Open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Finger Lakes
Central NY Welcome Center: 9090 Destiny USA Drive, 2nd level, Syracuse | Open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
Finger Lakes Welcome Center: 35 Lakefront Drive, Geneva | Open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Port Byron Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 310, located eastbound between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 40 (Weedsport, Port Byron | Open 24/7, starting March 19
Warners Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 292, located westbound between Exit 39 (Syracuse West) and Exit 40 (Weedsport), Warners | Open 24/7, starting March 24
Junius Ponds Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 324, located westbound between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 42 (Geneva), Phelps | Open 24/7
Clifton Springs Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 337, located eastbound between Exit 43 (Manchester) and Exit 42 (Geneva), Clifton Springs | Open 24/7
Seneca Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 350, located westbound between Exit 44 (Canandaigua) and Exit 45 (Rochester I-490), Victor | Open 24/7
Greater Niagara
Western NY Welcome Center: 1999 Alvin Road (Exit 19 off I-190), Grand Island | Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pembroke Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 397, located eastbound between Exit 48A (Pembroke) and Exit 48 (Batavia), Corfu | Open 24/7
Clarence Service Area: Interstate 90 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 412, located westbound between Exit 48A (Pembroke) and Exit 49 (Depew), Clarence | Open 24/7
Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center: Woodbury Commons, Market Hall, 13498 Red Apple Ct., Central Valley | Open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ardsley Service Area: Interstate 87 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 6, located northbound between Exit 6A (Yonkers Toll Gantry) and Exit 7 (Ardsley), Hastings-on-Hudson | Open 24/7
Plattekill Service Area: Interstate 87 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 65, located northbound between Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84) and Exit 18 (New Paltz), Plattekill | Open 24/7
Modena Service Area: Interstate 87 - New York State Thruway, Milepost 66, located southbound between Exit 18 (New Paltz) and Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84), Modena | Open 24/7
Long Island
Long Island Welcome Center: 5100 Long Island Expressway, eastbound between Exits 51 and 52, Dix Hills | Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New York City
Moynihan Train Hall: MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows, 421 8th Ave., New York | Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thousand Islands-Seaway
North Country Welcome Center: 43350 Collins Landing Road (near the Thousand Island Bridge), Alexandria Bay | Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 1