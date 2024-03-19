United States

New York State Offers Free 'I LOVE NY' Eclipse Glasses For Safe Viewing Of Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: Where To Get Yours

Celebrate the rare spectacle of a total solar eclipse on April 8th in New York State with free 'I LOVE NY' eclipse glasses. Governor Hochul ensures residents can safely enjoy this rare event by offering up to two pairs per person. Here is a list of the 30 locations statewide where you can get your complimentary glasses.