Stunning Green 'Devil Comet' Likely To Appear During Total Solar Eclipse On April 8th

Get ready for an astronomical spectacle: the "devil comet" 12P/Pons-Brooks is set to grace the skies during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th, promising a stunning display of its greenish glow.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
March 4, 2024
       
Dragon Claws/File
The comet, known as the "devil comet" for its explosive nature, is expected to make an appearance on April 8th during the total solar eclipse, revealing its greenish-tinged head without horns.

Images capturing this extraordinary cosmic occurrence may showcase the comet, described as city-sized and currently hurtling towards Earth. Additionally, as suggested by a researcher, there's a possibility that the comet could be visible without aid if it erupts prior to totality, the phase of the eclipse when the Sun is completely covered.

The comet, often known as the "devil comet," officially designated as 12P/Pons-Brooks (12P), measures 10.5 miles (17 kilometers) in width and follows a highly elliptical orbit around the sun, completing its cycle approximately every 71 years.

Comet 12P is classified as an ice volcano or cryovolcanic comet. This suggests that it undergoes periodic eruptions triggered by solar radiation, which creates a crack in its icy shell or nucleus. This allows it to release cryomagma, a combination of gas and ice, from its frozen interior into space.

The comet's coma, a cloud of gas and dust surrounding its nucleus, expands due to the cryomagma, resulting in a noticeably brighter appearance for several days thereafter.

For the first time in 69 years, 12P experienced a significant eruption in July of the previous year, and it has continued to erupt regularly since then. Asymmetry in the comet's extended coma emerged during its initial eruptions.

This asymmetry gave the comet the appearance of horns, leading to its nickname "demonic." However, these horns have not been observed during more recent eruptions.

The green light seen in recent images of the comet is attributed to high concentrations of dicarbon in its coma and tail.

When observing a partial eclipse, it is imperative to wear protective eyewear, such as certified eclipse glasses. It is only safe to look directly at the Sun during totality when the Moon completely obscures it. Failure to do so may result in irreversible eye damage.

