Stunning Green 'Devil Comet' Likely To Appear During Total Solar Eclipse On April 8th

The comet, known as the "devil comet" for its explosive nature, is expected to make an appearance on April 8th during the total solar eclipse, revealing its greenish-tinged head without horns.

Images capturing this extraordinary cosmic occurrence may showcase the comet, described as city-sized and currently hurtling towards Earth. Additionally, as suggested by a researcher, there's a possibility that the comet could be visible without aid if it erupts prior to totality, the phase of the eclipse when the Sun is completely covered.