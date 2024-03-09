Your Ultimate Guide To The April 8 Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where, When, And How To Safely View This Celestial Spectacle

On April 8, 2024, sky-watchers throughout North America will have the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse as it traverses Mexico, the United States, and Canada, offering a stunning celestial spectacle.

Millions of people, including 32 million individuals in the US alone, residing along the path of totality, will have the opportunity to witness the eclipse. In these regions, the moon's shadow will entirely obscure the sun. Those situated directly along the centerline of the path can expect an eclipse duration ranging from 3½ to 4 minutes, as per NASA.