Thought To Be Habitable, Jupiter's Moon “Europa” Seems To Lack Oxygen

While Juno's mission has concluded its close flybys of Europa, upcoming missions such as the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer and NASA's Europa Clipper are poised to provide further insights into Europa's mysteries. These missions aim to confirm the existence and properties of Europa's subsurface ocean, offering invaluable opportunities to unravel the moon's secrets.

As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of Europa, Dr. Szalay expressed optimism about the wealth of data yet to be analyzed from Juno's flybys. He emphasized the importance of ongoing research in understanding Europa as a complex celestial body and its potential implications for the search for extraterrestrial life.