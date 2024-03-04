New York Mansion Hits Market For $38 Million, But You Can't Live In It

Harry Macklowe, a prominent New York City developer, has put his Hamptons home on the market for a staggering $38 million. Situated by the exclusive Georgica Pond, the property boasts illustrious neighbors such as Steven Spielberg. However, there's a major catch—the mansion is uninhabitable.

The luxurious estate lacks a certificate of occupancy, rendering it legally unsuitable for occupancy by new owners. The reason? Macklowe allegedly engaged in illegal land clearing and construction without proper permits, violating East Hampton Village regulations and endangering the surrounding wetlands. According to officials, Macklowe faces fines for over 21 violations dating back five years.

This isn't the first time Macklowe has skirted regulations in his development ventures. In 1985, he made headlines for hiring a mob-run company to demolish four buildings on West 44th Street in New York City without permits. The move, which occurred just before the city enforced a ban on demolishing single room occupancy buildings, put lives at risk and resulted in a $2 million fine for Macklowe.