Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Is Hiding A Young Vast Ocean Under Its Icy Crust, Scientists Say

These discoveries render Mimas an intriguing destination for exploration, offering insights into the environmental conditions conducive to the emergence of life. This is particularly significant given that Earth's earliest life forms emerged in our planet's ancient oceans billions of years ago.

"At first glance, it is the most unlikely place in the solar system to look for liquid water," said Valery Lainey, an astronomer from the Observatoire de Paris and the lead author of the study published in the journal Nature. "It looks old and inactive - a huge amount of craters. Nothing betrays the ocean existence, at the moment."