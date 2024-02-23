'1987a Supernova' Mystery Solved: NASA's Webb Space Telescope Confirms Fate, Birth Of Neutron Star Unveiled

Scientists have confirmed the fate of a star that underwent a dazzling supernova visible from Earth over three decades ago: It transformed into a neutron star, one of the most peculiar entities in the universe.

In 1987, a star in a neighboring galaxy experienced a supernova event, and its fiery end was observable in Earth’s night sky for months without the aid of telescopes. Scientists predicted that following the collapse of its core, the remaining material would either form a black hole, from which nothing can escape, or a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe aside from a black hole.