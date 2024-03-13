People Advised To Stock Up Essentials Ahead Of Total Solar Eclipse

As the countdown to a rare celestial event begins, officials in Texas are urging residents to prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse slated for April 8. With the moon set to obscure the sun in several US states, including Texas, preparations are underway to ensure public safety and manage the influx of visitors eager to witness this awe-inspiring phenomenon.
Scheduled to sweep across Mexico and a swath of the United States, the eclipse will cast millions into temporary darkness during the early afternoon. The event's path, known as the "path of totality," will stretch from Mexico through Texas and onwards across several states before heading out over the North Atlantic.
Anticipating a surge in visitors, Texas counties like Hays, Travis, Kendall, and Bell are taking proactive measures. Mike Jones, the director of Hays County's Office of Emergency Services, recommended that residents stock up on essentials ahead of time to ease traffic congestion and manage expectations.
"I recommended visiting the stores and gas stations in advance to simply reduce traffic flow the day of the event and manage individuals' expectations that we will have a few more visitors in our county than normal," Jones told Newsweek.
The prospect of "many thousands of visitors" has prompted officials to issue disaster declarations, allowing them to take preemptive actions to safeguard residents and infrastructure. Travis County Judge Andy Brown emphasized the potential strains on emergency services, hospitals, and roads during the eclipse.
"The large crowd may create a public safety hazard and impede or delay first responders answering calls for service," Travis County's disaster declaration stated.
While only a handful of states will experience the total eclipse, the event will be visible in some form across the contiguous US, with even parts of Hawaii and Alaska getting a glimpse.
The rarity of such an event in North America, with the next one not expected until 2044, adds to the anticipation surrounding this celestial spectacle.