William Shatner, Janelle Monáe To Perform At Indiana University’s Hoosier Cosmic Celebration On April 8

As the path of the April 8th total solar eclipse cuts across North America, the city of Bloomington, Indiana, is gearing up for a celestial celebration unlike any other. The Hoosier Cosmic Celebration, held at Memorial Stadium from 1 to 5 PM, promises a day packed with star-studded performances, engaging activities, and an awe-inspiring astronomical event.
Music fans will be thrilled to witness the post-eclipse headliner, ten-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe. Renowned for her genre-bending soundscapes that often explore themes of space and futurism, Monáe's critically acclaimed performances, like those in "Glass Onion" and "Hidden Figures," have won hearts worldwide. Her latest album, "The Age of Pleasure," further solidified her position as a musical powerhouse, earning two Grammy nominations. Following the four-minute total eclipse at 3:04 PM, Monáe is sure to electrify the crowd with her captivating stage presence and powerful vocals.
Beyond the stage, eclipse revelers can delve deeper into the wonders of space by exploring a reconstructed Blue Origin space capsule. This interactive exhibit allows visitors to get up close and personal with the technology that made Shatner's real-life spaceflight possible. Additionally, space simulations will offer a taste of the astronaut experience, while book signings with inspiring figures like Dr. Jemison and merchandise booths add to the celebratory atmosphere.
Tickets for the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration, starting at $15 for students and $19 for the general public, go on sale February 9th at 10 AM on Ticketmaster. This event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, merging the awe-inspiring power of the total solar eclipse with a vibrant mix of music, science, and community spirit. Mark your calendars for April 8th and prepare to witness a truly stellar celebration under the Hoosier sky!
But the musical journey begins much earlier. Before Monáe takes the stage, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner William Shatner, best known for his iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," will enthrall audiences with a spoken-word performance. In 2021, Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space aboard Blue Origin's sub-orbital flight, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. His unique perspective, combined with his accomplished career as a singer, author, and narrator, promises a performance you won't soon forget.
Adding to the inspirational lineup is former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison. The first woman of color to travel to space, Jemison will share her experiences and ignite imaginations with her captivating storytelling. Her dedication to healthcare, social responsibility, and STEM education makes her a powerful voice, encouraging both students and adults to reach for the stars.
But the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration isn't just about bringing in big names. Indiana University's own talented community will take center stage as well. The Marching Hundred band will kick off the show with their dynamic energy, followed by a delightful mix of Broadway and pop tunes performed by BFA students. Contemporary dancers Samiyah Lynnice and Corey Boatner will present a mesmerizing duet choreographed by Elizabeth Shea, professor and director of the Contemporary Dance Program.
Shatner's spoken-word performance gets an even more unique twist with a collaboration with the Jacobs School of Music. Faculty member Dominick DiOrio has penned original music specifically for the occasion, which will be brought to life by the renowned NOTUS vocal ensemble. This innovative collaboration promises a truly immersive experience that blends spoken word and music seamlessly.