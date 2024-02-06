William Shatner, Janelle Monáe To Perform At Indiana University’s Hoosier Cosmic Celebration On April 8

But the musical journey begins much earlier. Before Monáe takes the stage, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner William Shatner, best known for his iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," will enthrall audiences with a spoken-word performance. In 2021, Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space aboard Blue Origin's sub-orbital flight, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. His unique perspective, combined with his accomplished career as a singer, author, and narrator, promises a performance you won't soon forget.

Adding to the inspirational lineup is former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison. The first woman of color to travel to space, Jemison will share her experiences and ignite imaginations with her captivating storytelling. Her dedication to healthcare, social responsibility, and STEM education makes her a powerful voice, encouraging both students and adults to reach for the stars.

But the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration isn't just about bringing in big names. Indiana University's own talented community will take center stage as well. The Marching Hundred band will kick off the show with their dynamic energy, followed by a delightful mix of Broadway and pop tunes performed by BFA students. Contemporary dancers Samiyah Lynnice and Corey Boatner will present a mesmerizing duet choreographed by Elizabeth Shea, professor and director of the Contemporary Dance Program.

Shatner's spoken-word performance gets an even more unique twist with a collaboration with the Jacobs School of Music. Faculty member Dominick DiOrio has penned original music specifically for the occasion, which will be brought to life by the renowned NOTUS vocal ensemble. This innovative collaboration promises a truly immersive experience that blends spoken word and music seamlessly.