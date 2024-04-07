United States

What Time Is The Eclipse?: When To Witness The Celestial Spectacle Sweeping Across The USA On April 8th

On April 8th, millions across the USA will witness a celestial spectacle as a solar eclipse sweeps from Texas to Maine, captivating audiences with its path of totality and partial phases. Know when to expect this breathtaking event in your area.

Pexels
Solar Eclipse Time Photo: Pexels
info_icon

On Monday, April 8th, a solar eclipse will traverse from Texas to Maine, encompassing over 30 million people within its path of totality, while millions more will experience a partial eclipse briefly.

What is "totality," and why is it significant?

Totality in the United States will commence around 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET and persist until 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, lasting for a few minutes at each location.

NASA offers a comprehensive breakdown tailored to individuals in the U.S. Simply input your ZIP code for specific details.

If you're fortunate enough to be within the path of totality, you can also access a minute-by-minute breakdown of when totality will begin in your vicinity.

