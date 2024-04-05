Why Are Red And Green The Best Colours To Wear During Total Solar Eclipse? See Here

The University of Texas at Austin further elucidates that during the twilight conditions of the eclipse, both cone and rod cells operate simultaneously due to the rapid shift from light to dark. This phenomenon, known as mesopic vision, results in a grayscale or sepia-toned appearance of the surroundings. Dr. Grady Rylander III emphasizes that even outside the path of totality, the Purkinje effect may still manifest to varying degrees, especially during partial eclipses where daylight dims.