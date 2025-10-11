We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

At Outlook, we try to make sense of the “apocalyptic terror” around us from time to time. In 2022, we devoted our year-end special to the post-apocalyptic world that followed Covid. The next year, when media houses were raided for their critical coverage, we turned to allegory — to describe a world where writing itself was deemed seditious, and where speaking as a Muslim could mean years in jail without trial. The issue was titled All Is Well: The Dystopian World of the Happy News Industry. Ironically, many took it literally.