The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

When asked to respond to being awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai’s first reaction was to channel Samuel Beckett—the avant-garde Irish writer who received the Nobel in 1969. “What a catastrophe!’ Beckett had remarked when he heard about his win,” Krasznahorkai (71) chuckled, before going on to share that he is proud and happy to be honoured with the Nobel, which connects him to a stellar line of writers, and gives him the power to continue to write in his own language (Hungarian). The new Laureate’s kinship with Beckett is not hard to fathom. Krasznahorkai too writes about a fractured world, broken systems, the desolation of humans living through it all. His fiction is strange, shocking, funny, frightening, beautiful—capturing the many contradictions of life in our particular cultural and political moment. There is decay and breakdown, collapse and chaos; there is also a glimmer of humour in the dark. Krasznahorkai’s novels unravel in the backdrop of central European towns and villages and bleak landscapes. Influenced by his travels in China and Japan, he has also crafted narratives that are set in the Far East.