Book Excerpt: László Krasznahorkai's Destruction and Sorrow beneath the Heavens

MaMa. We had no friends! I’m telling you that they only let us out to go to school, and there we only had lessons—of course there were no games in school, so where could there have been any friends? Later on, even when we were older, we couldn’t go to the movies. Because the Japanese soldiers went to the movies for their fun. not that we could have spent the household money on some- thing like that. We never went to the movies at all. as soon as school was over, they let us out to go home immediately. We couldn’t even stay in the courtyard because there were Japanese living next door. and, usually, the Japanese children bullied the Chinese children. They were always out there in the courtyard, and they could play. not us. If we went out when they were there, they beat us. So we couldn’t go into the courtyard unless an adult was with us. Either my mama, or the house supervisor. We were even accompanied on the way to school, I remember that. It is easy to beat a child. Because of that, there was always an adult going with us to school. Once we were inside school, there were no problems.