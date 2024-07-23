From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune

That wasn’t all. As the locals and law enforcement officials began to investigate the commune, it started to implode. The accusations of sham marriages and immigration fraud had hounded the Rajneeshees for long, but now the lovers had turned cannibals: Sheela wire-tapped Bhagwan’s room, Bhagwan accused her of bioterrorism and—with every conspiracy, every attempted murder—the utopia devolved into dystopia. Wild Wild Country documents all this in dogged detail, but the most revealing and affecting part about it is not the long litany of crimes perpetuated by the cult but how its once followers, even decades later, are still swayed by the mere mention of Osho. Even though battling betrayal and confusion, their faces soften—their lips curl into a smile—when they recount their happier days, their hope, their ambition. Some defend their Bhagwan; some erupt into tears, remembering his time in jail. The flame might have extinguished, but their hearts continue to burn.