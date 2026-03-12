India Vs Italy Live Streaming, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, Where To Watch

Summary of this article
India play Italy in the FIH Women's World Cup qualifying semi-final match
Women in Blue defeated Wales 4-1 in their final Pool B clash
India already confirmed their qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
After an exciting Pool campaign, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is ready to face Italy in their semi-final match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at Hyderabad, Telangana, on March 13 (Friday). Despite securing the FIH Hockey World Cup qualification, India will want to win the qualifiers and carry the confidence.
India finished on top of Pool B with seven points from three matches and a superior goal difference over Scotland, who also collected seven points to finish second in the group. The hosts registered two wins and one draw in the pool stage.
India began their campaign with a dominant 4–0 win against Uruguay. In their second match, they played out a closely fought 2–2 draw against Scotland before concluding the group stage with a convincing 4–1 victory over Wales.
With the resounding performances in the pool stage, India confirmed their qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 through the tournament rule which awards a World Cup berth to the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth across the two qualifying events.
The Santiago leg of the qualifiers concluded earlier, where Chile, Australia and Ireland secured the three direct qualification spots. Japan finished fourth in Santiago and are currently ranked No. 15 in the world. With India ranked ninth globally, the hosts have at least ensured they will finish as the highest-ranked fourth-placed team across the two tournaments, thereby confirming their ticket to the World Cup.
Italy finished second in Pool A, with four points after registering one win, one draw and one loss.
India has been in a poor run of form in build up to the qualifiers and that is why, they cannot celebrate their qualification, despite achieving their primary goal. They will have to build-up more winning practice, specially the high-pressure semi-final and final in order to deliver better against stronger teams in the World Cup.
India will also look to build on the impressive form of forward Navneet Kaur, who is currently the joint top scorer of the tournament with four goals. She produced a standout performance in the final pool match against Wales, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to cap off the group stage in style.
Italy, meanwhile, will rely on Federica Carta, who has been their key attacking threat and has scored three goals so far in the competition.
In terms of head-to-head encounters, India and Italy have faced each other seven times since 2012. India have won five of those matches, while Italy have registered one victory and one game ended in a draw, giving the hosts a slight psychological edge ahead of the semi-final.
India Vs Italy, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Live Streaming Info
The India vs Italy, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India.
When and where will the India Vs Italy, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 semi-final match be played?
The G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad will host the India vs Italy, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 semi-final match and the match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
