New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel

Lionsgate has confirmed that they have started working on 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping'. The movie is set to release in November 2026.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' Photo: X
The last ‘Hunger Games’ movie was released in 2023. Fans of the popular franchise have been waiting eagerly to see what the makers of this dystopian series have in store next. After keeping the fans on their toes for long, the makers have finally unveiled the title and the release date of the next film. Titled ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’, the movie is currently in the works.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), The Hunger Games revealed that the sixth film of the franchise is currently in the works. They revealed that ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ has been scheduled for 2026 release. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Welcome to the Second Quarter Quell. ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ – in theaters November 20, 2026.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by the franchise here.

Interestingly, this news came just hours after Scholastic announced the new ‘Hunger Games’ book. Suzanne Collins’ fifth book in the ‘Hunger Games’ series, titled ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’, is set to be released on March 18, 2025. This prequel to the original trilogy is set 40 years after ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ and the events take place in Panem. The story begins on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows the life of Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the films. Haymitch is known for mentoring Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson), during the 74th Hunger Games.

Sharing the announcement, the publisher wrote, “Just Announced: A NEW Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins coming March 18, 2025! Pre-Order today.” Take a look at the tweet here.

Reacting to the news, fans took to social media to express their excitement. One fan said, “I’m seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because “the movie doesn’t exist yet” but I’m simply too seated.” A second fan wrote, “Girl didn’t they JUST announce the book? Oh, y’all don’t play.” A third fan mentioned, “I will be waiting at the theaters tomorrow, I know it says 2026, but I fear that I will be outside the theaters tomorrow waiting until it either releases or I’m diagnosed.”

The original ‘Hunger Games’ trilogy was adapted into four films starring Jennifer Lawrence and has become the 20th highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

