Interestingly, this news came just hours after Scholastic announced the new ‘Hunger Games’ book. Suzanne Collins’ fifth book in the ‘Hunger Games’ series, titled ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’, is set to be released on March 18, 2025. This prequel to the original trilogy is set 40 years after ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ and the events take place in Panem. The story begins on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows the life of Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the films. Haymitch is known for mentoring Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson), during the 74th Hunger Games.