Paris Fashion Week: Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana Flaunt Unique Style Statements – View Pics

At the Paris Fashion Week, the who’s who from the world of showbiz came down to see the fall/winter collection of 2024-2025. From names like Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Saldana to creators like Christian Dior to Yves Saint Laurent, every frame of the Paris Fashion Week was impeccable.
Here’s taking a glance at some of the pictures from the gala fashion event:
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
A model wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Mia McKenna-Bruce attends the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
A model wears a creation as part of the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
A model wears a creation as part of the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Zoe Saldana attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Lila Moss attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Rossy de Palma attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Linda Evangelista attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Madeline Argy attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.