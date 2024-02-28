Art & Entertainment

Paris Fashion Week: Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana Flaunt Unique Style Statements – View Pics

The Paris Fashion Week saw the who’s who of the showbiz world come down together to flaunt their unique style statement. Here are few pics from the gala fashion event.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 28, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence, Zeo Saldana At The Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt, Vianney Le Caer
At the Paris Fashion Week, the who’s who from the world of showbiz came down to see the fall/winter collection of 2024-2025. From names like Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Saldana to creators like Christian Dior to Yves Saint Laurent, every frame of the Paris Fashion Week was impeccable.

Here’s taking a glance at some of the pictures from the gala fashion event:

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

A model wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Mia McKenna-Bruce attends the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

A model wears a creation as part of the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

A model wears a creation as part of the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Zoe Saldana attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Lila Moss attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Rossy de Palma attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Linda Evangelista attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Madeline Argy attends the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

