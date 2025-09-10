Swipe Right, Pay The Price: How Dating Scams Are Catching Men Off Guard In India

Across India, especially in its urban centers, a troubling new pattern is emerging: men being conned through what appears to be romance but turns out to be a scam. Victims are lured to pre-decided restaurants, made to foot exorbitant bills, and left humiliated.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
online dating fraud
Without many victims coming forward, perpetrators rarely face consequences. In some cases, men choose to absorb the loss quietly to avoid embarrassment. Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

On a humid Friday night in Mumbai, 32-year-old Aditya (name changed) thought he was meeting someone special. His date insisted on a particular restaurant in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb, where she ordered cocktails, starters, mains, and desserts freely. When the bill finally landed, it was more than Rs 18,000. She excused herself to take a call and never returned. Aditya was left staring at the slip, embarrassed and unsure how he had walked straight into a trap.

A week later in Thane, Rohan, 28, found himself in a similar fix. He matched with a woman on a popular dating app who suggested a rooftop lounge in Thane district’s Govandi suburb. By the end of the evening, he was pressured into paying a Rs 22,000 tab for expensive wine and premium dishes he hadn’t even touched. Later, a friend told him the restaurant had a reputation for “working with” such dates to lure men into overspending.

These aren’t isolated incidents. Instead, they point to a growing trend: men targeted through staged romantic encounters that leave them with steep financial losses and emotional fallout. The wave of similar stories appearing on social media underscores this broader, troubling shift.

In response to this rising problem, dating apps, now important for Gen Z and millennials, are coming under scrutiny. Platforms have started issuing safety advisories and new features, including scam alerts, phone number masking, and stricter checks to flag suspicious behavior.

Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer at Ashley Madison, a Canadian-French online dating service and social networking service, acknowledged the growing problem. “We take all forms of fraudulent activity seriously, including scams reported in India,” he said. “We have implemented safeguards such as internal moderation, active account monitoring, and community reporting tools to minimize risks for our members.” To restore trust, Ashley Madison has also begun rolling out stricter verification systems, selfie and government ID checks, to weed out fake profiles. Keable explained that these steps are part of a larger push to create “a community of trusted, discreet daters.”

Related Content
Related Content

Other platforms are experimenting with AI-driven tools to detect red flags before users fall victim. The focus, Keable added, is on smarter monitoring systems, stronger privacy protections, and resources that help members feel safe while navigating the often unpredictable world of digital dating.

There is also recognition that tackling the problem requires collaboration. “We will respond to legal requests appropriately and are evaluating opportunities to educate our members in India on safer dating practices,” Keable said.

Quack Quack, another dating platform, has been implementing several new advisories and measures to combat such fraud. “We are adding new security layers to combat such scams.” CEO Ravi Mittal said. We constantly advise against sharing contact numbers and other social media details in conversations. We also mask phone numbers, which are frequently used in conversations and when creating profiles. These numbers are not allowed to sign up for a new profile on our platform,” Mittal said.

Even with new safeguards in place, much of the problem remains hidden. Due to a stigma surrounding the reporting of these scams, many cases remain unreported to both the police and friends. Experts note that men, in particular, tend to hesitate when speaking out about being scammed on a date, fearing ridicule or judgment.

This hesitation creates fertile ground for the scams to continue unchecked. Without many victims coming forward, perpetrators rarely face consequences. In some cases, men choose to absorb the loss quietly to avoid embarrassment. Lawyers and psychologists warn that this silence helps scammers and conceals the true extent of the problem, making it harder for law enforcement to respond effectively.

For Aditya in Mumbai and Rohan in Thane, the price of trust was both financial and emotional, a harsh reminder that romance in India’s digital age is increasingly treacherous for men. As scams blur the line between genuine interest and manipulation, India’s dating landscape points to a challenge that platforms and authorities must address before more men become targets.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  4. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  5. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis