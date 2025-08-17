2 dead and 300 injured In Thane Dahi Handi Celebration

The Dahi Handi celebration, which attracted a sizeable crowd in Thane, resulted in two fatalities and over 300 injuries.

  • Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai and Thane left 2 dead and over 300 injured, with a nine-year-old among those critically hurt.

  • Most injuries occurred in Mumbai’s island city and suburbs during human pyramid formations; 22 were injured in Thane.

  • Victims included children as young as five, while Bollywood actors Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and Sunil Shetty attended celebrations.

Two people were killed and over 300 were injured in Thane's Dahi Handi Celebration, according to civic officials on Sunday.

PTI reported that only 24 of the 318 injured people in Mumbai, including a nine-year-old kid, have been admitted to the hospital; the others were released on Saturday following treatment, they added.

During the celebration, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, groups of young men and women formed human pyramids to smash dahi handis, or pots of curd, that were strung from ropes in the air.

Officials report that the island city saw the most injuries during the celebrations, with 135 individuals hurt, followed by 111 in the western suburbs and 72 in the eastern suburbs.

According to them, two of the injured—including a youngster who is nine years old—are in critical condition.

While Shreyas Chalke has been admitted to government-run GT Hospital, the child, named Aryan Yadav, a resident of Tanaji Nagar, was hurt during festivities at a chawl and is receiving treatment at a civic hospital in Kandivali.

A 14-year-old kid was pronounced dead at a hospital in Ghatkopar on Saturday night, while a 32-year-old man named Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari died after falling to his death while tying a "dahi handi" in Mankhurd, in the northeastern section of the city.

"Chaudhari was tying the handi to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell. He was taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," an official said.

According to PTI, Rohan Mohan Malvi, who was part of the Gaondevi Govinda Pathak, fell unconscious while sitting in a tempo at Adarsh Nagar in the Andheri area. He did not take part in the pyramid formation since he recently suffered a bout of jaundice.

In the neighbouring Thane city, 22 participants were injured while attempting human pyramids, local civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

According to Tadvi, 17 of them were admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, some of whom had injuries to their heads, shoulders, waists, and chests.

After suffering a brain injury, an 18-year-old participant was sent to Mumbai's state-run J J Hospital for further treatment.  According to the official, several of the other injured were kids between the ages of five and ten.

According to Tadvi, five more people were brought to Thane's District Government Hospital with injuries ranging from abrasions and back pain to hand fractures.

Actors Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and Sunil Shetty engaged in the celebrations, which attracted sizable crowds to several mandals in Thane.

