Boyfriend And Girlfriend On Rent Services Take The Dating World By Storm

Unlike this ‘low profile’ page that Samarth managed to access, there are others that are widely known in dating circles. ‘Rent A Boy|friend’ in Mumbai, ‘Hire a friend’ and ‘Toy Boy’ in Bengaluru and ‘Rent a local friend’ which is available across the world and many similar pages on Facebook as well. In two-three clicks on such pages, a sea of profiles show up on your screen, all trying to just offer some company. Twenty one-year-old ‘JDJ’ (name changed) from Bengaluru claims he can be a reliable and supportive companion. His ‘profile picture’ on this website featured him with a wide smile while playing with a dog. The activities he is available for include accompanying on tours within the city, shopping, dinner, picnics, giving personal advice, sitting at a coffee house and talking on the phone. The charges vary depending on what these persons are hired for­—Rs 600 for an hour of sitting at a coffee shop, Rs 1,000 for a dinner with parents, in addition to the Rs 1,500 one has to pay to access membership services on such portals.