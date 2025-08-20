SC Petition Seeks SIT Probe into Alleged Voter Roll Fraud in Bengaluru

Plea cites Rahul Gandhi’s charge of electoral fraud in Bengaluru Central, urges Supreme Court to halt voter roll changes, order independent audit, and issue binding guidelines for transparency in electoral records.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A plea in the Supreme Court has sought a special investigation team led by a former judge to probe alleged voter roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies.

  • The petition cites Rahul Gandhi’s August 7 press conference, where he alleged “vote theft” through collusion between the BJP and Election Commission.

  • It also urges the court to halt voter list changes, mandate an independent audit, and set binding guidelines for transparency in electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court has received a plea asking for the creation of a special investigation team led by a former judge to look into claims of electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other impacted constituencies. The plea references Rahul Gandhi's press conference on August 7th, during which he provided evidence to support these claims.

Additionally, the plea asked the Supreme Court to order that no more changes or finalisations of the electoral records be made until the court's orders are followed and an independent audit of the rolls is finished.

In his petition, advocate Rohit Pandey cited a Karnataka constituency's voter rolls from the previous year and cited Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi's August 7 press conference, in which he made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Gandhi's accusation that "vote chori" (vote theft) is a "atom bomb on our democracy" was soon followed by a request from the chief electoral officers of Karnataka and Maharashtra for the former head of the Congress to provide the names of voters he said were "wrong" on the voter list and a signed declaration allowing poll officials to start "necessary proceedings" in the case.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had stated on August 17 that Gandhi's claims of "vote theft" would be deemed illegitimate and unfounded unless he made a declaration under oath within seven days regarding his claims of abnormalities in the voter list.

The apex court's plea has urged the court to provide the Election Commission with legally binding guidelines to guarantee accountability, transparency, and integrity in the creation, upkeep, and publication of electoral rolls. These guidelines should include procedures for identifying and preventing duplicate or fraudulent entries.

It also sought a direction to the EC to publish electoral rolls in accessible, machine-readable and OCR-compliant formats to enable meaningful verification, audit and public scrutiny.

"The petitioner has observed grave irregularities in the electoral rolls of Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency (Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency), which, on the face of it, warrant urgent consideration by this court," the plea said.

It stated that the Supreme Court's action was necessary to protect and maintain the Constitution's sanctity, which the court alone could successfully guarantee.

According to the appeal, over 39 lakh new voters were added to the electoral record in Maharashtra in the four months following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and before the Assembly elections, compared to only roughly 50 lakh voters during the five years prior.

"Such a sudden and disproportionate increase raises a serious question on the transparency of the Election Commission in the process of addition of names to the voter list," the plea said.

It said the apex court has consistently held that free and fair elections constitute part of the 'basic structure' of the Constitution and cannot be diluted or subverted by any legislative or executive action.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade