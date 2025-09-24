Pawan Kalyan's OG Shows Cancelled In North America? Here's What We Know

Pawan Kalyan's OG is all set to hit the screens on September 25. But ahead of the release, it has faced a release problem in North America.

  • They Call Him OG has faced release trouble in North America

  • York Cinemas announced its decision to cancel all shows of OG in North America

  • Pawan Kalyan starrer was supposed to hit the screens worldwide on September 25

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, or OG, is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on September 25. The gangster drama created hype because fans are excited to see Pawan Kalyan's face-off with Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut with the film. But ahead of its release, shows in North America have been cancelled. Exhibition chain York Cinemas issued a statement on Tuesday to cancel all shows of OG in North America.

OG release cancelled in North America

Taking to their respective social media pages, York Cinemas wrote, “We regret to inform you that York Cinemas has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming exhibitions of the film They call him OG. York Cinemas has become increasingly concerned that various cultural and political forces associated with the distribution of the film in North America could pose a potential risk to public safety and security.”

They also assured that all tickets purchased in advance would be refunded, and that "safety of our patrons, employees and the public" remains their top priority.

The statement further read, "York Cinemas has previously faced requests by individuals affiliated with the distributor of OG in North America to artificially inflate sales numbers to increase the economic value of future OG South Asian films. This was apparently done in an effort by such individuals to gain greater control over the South Asian film industry in North America. These individuals also appear to be creating a cultural divide in South Asian communities based on social standing and political affiliations. York Cinemas refuses to engage in unethical business practices and supports and encourages all groups within the South Asian community to flourish."

After the US, OG is also facing hurdles in Europe. Norway-based distributor 4 Seasons Creations took to social media to share their frustration over content delays. They said, “For far too long, we as overseas distributors have been bearing the impact of careless content delivery delays. Already, we pay huge amounts upfront and absorb financial risks. On top of that, every time a film’s content comes in late, it is we who take the hits in all aspects."

"On one hand, we hear repeated complaints that audiences are not coming to theater’s. But how can they, when even for massive, hyped titles like OG, content is delivered at the last possible minute risking premieres being cancelled?”, they wrote further, and added, "This isn’t distribution. This is torture."

OG has been written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment.

