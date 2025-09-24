The statement further read, "York Cinemas has previously faced requests by individuals affiliated with the distributor of OG in North America to artificially inflate sales numbers to increase the economic value of future OG South Asian films. This was apparently done in an effort by such individuals to gain greater control over the South Asian film industry in North America. These individuals also appear to be creating a cultural divide in South Asian communities based on social standing and political affiliations. York Cinemas refuses to engage in unethical business practices and supports and encourages all groups within the South Asian community to flourish."