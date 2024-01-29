A new report from Bloomberg has reiterated that iOS 18, which is expected to be announced at WWDC in June, is poised to be a substantial update with numerous new artificial intelligence features. According to the report, Apple views iOS 18 as potentially one of the biggest updates in the company's history.
iOS 18 May Be The 'Biggest' Update Ever According To Apple
What to expect from iOS 18?
Bloomberg previously mentioned in November that Apple had high hopes for iOS 18, aiming for it to be one of the most ambitious and captivating updates in years. Mark Gurman, in his recent Power On newsletter, reaffirms this sentiment, stating that there have been no changes in this regard.
Furthermore, apart from the significant AI enhancements, Gurman reveals that “there’s a lot more” coming to the iPhone with iOS 18. According to Gurman's report, “Apple’s head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, told employees last year that the OS — codenamed Crystal — will have ambitious changes all around."
Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple has plans to incorporate several new AI integrations in iOS 18, which include:
A redesigned Siri with improved intelligence, making use of an advanced AI system that leverages large language model technology.
AI integration within the Messages app, enabling it to “field questions and auto-complete sentences”.
Enhanced AI capabilities for Apple Music, facilitating the creation of “auto-generated playlists”.
Integration of generative AI into iWork apps like Keynote and Pages.
The addition of generative AI features to Xcode, which will enable developers to “write new applications more quickly”.
These enhancements are expected to bring significant AI-driven improvements to various aspects of the iOS 18 experience.
At the moment, there is a lack of specific information regarding additional features in iOS 18. However, it is evident that Apple has substantial plans beyond the introduction of its array of new AI capabilities.