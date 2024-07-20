AI And The Indian Elections: What Does Human Connection Look Like In The Digital Age?

During election season, there were multiple incidents in which deepfakes were utilized to create videos of deceased individuals discussing current events. On one such occasion, Duwaraka, daughter of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the Tamil Tiger militant chief, spoke to Tamilians across the world, encouraging them to seize their political freedom. Duwaraka had died more than a decade earlier during the Sri Lankan civil war at just 23, and her body was never recovered; but now she appeared on livestream, as a middle-aged woman. Another incident occurred in which Muthuvel Karunanidhi, former chief minister of the southern state of Tamil Nadu for two decades, appeared via video at a youth wing conference – despite the fact that he had died in 2018.