Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Around 60 million US adults—23% of the population—live with a mental illness, PTI reported.
Depression and anxiety lead to billions in lost workdays and productivity costs.
Experts urge employers to provide flexible policies and better mental health support.
Mental health challenges are becoming increasingly common across the United States, affecting Americans from all walks of life and carrying significant economic costs, according to PTI.
A 2022 national survey found that around 60 million American adults – roughly 23 per cent of the US adult population – were living with a mental illness, defined as a diagnosable mental, emotional or behavioural disorder. PTI reported that this marks a nearly 37 per cent increase over the past decade.
These conditions can have lasting effects on patients’ lives, influencing relationships, education and especially the ability to sustain meaningful employment. Globally, depression and anxiety contribute to an estimated 12 billion lost working days annually, costing about USD1 trillion in productivity losses worldwide and USD47 billion in the United States alone.
A medical director and practising psychiatrist who supports graduate students, residents, faculty and staff on a health science campus said many patients are uncertain about how to approach discussions with employers or educational institutions regarding mental health – particularly when requesting time off for care. This hesitation, they said, can delay necessary treatment.
Mental Health by the Numbers
Anxiety and depression remain the most prevalent mental health conditions in the US. Nineteen per cent of American adults have an anxiety disorder, while more than 15 per cent experience depression. Another 11 per cent are affected by conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to PTI.
Rates of anxiety and depression increased globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one positive outcome has been greater openness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health discussions, including in professional environments.
Struggles in the Workplace
For those living with mental illness, maintaining a strict divide between personal and professional life is often unrealistic and can even be counterproductive. The effect of mental illness on work depends on its type, severity and duration.
Severe depression, for example, can impair basic self-care, making daily activities such as bathing, eating or getting out of bed extremely difficult. Severe anxiety can cause panic or fear that prevents individuals from leaving home. Milder forms of these conditions may lead to difficulty completing tasks, interacting with colleagues or maintaining focus, especially when sleep disruption contributes to fatigue and cognitive lapses.
Someone with PTSD might find certain environments triggering, while a person experiencing a manic episode related to bipolar disorder may need time away from work to focus on stabilisation and recovery.
Knowing When to Seek Help
Identifying a trusted supervisor, colleague or human resources representative is often a key first step in managing mental health at work. While disclosing personal struggles can feel risky, doing so can unlock access to resources and appropriate support.
Such discussions may encourage employers to provide free or low-cost mental health services, flexible work arrangements or other supportive measures. Recognising early signs of decline is also vital, as early intervention can prevent symptoms from worsening.
However, PTI noted that confiding in someone unequipped to handle such information can have unintended outcomes, including workplace gossip, unmet expectations and frustration from perceived lack of support. Even so, workers maintain legal protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), regardless of their employer’s response.
Workplace Accommodations
The ADA prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals with disabilities and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations, provided they do not create undue hardship.
Accommodations for employees with mental health conditions may include flexible scheduling, time off for therapy appointments or the option to work remotely where possible. For on-site roles, private workspaces or noise reduction tools can help reduce triggers for anxiety. Employers can also offer mental health days, flexible leave policies or assistive technology such as dictation software.
The Role of Employers
An organisation’s approach to employee mental health can significantly influence overall performance and stability. Relying solely on individuals to manage their conditions often leads to increased absences and reduced productivity.
PTI reported that studies show targeted mental health initiatives – such as education programmes, accessible care options, better work-life balance policies and supportive procedures for struggling employees – improve workplace functioning and resilience.
Such steps can reduce stigma, promote openness and reassure employees that it is safe to seek help, ultimately benefiting both staff and employers alike.
(With inputs from PTI)