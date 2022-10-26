Live Streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch India Vs Netherlands Super 12 Clash Live

After a epic four-wicket win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener, India would be looking to continue the momentum when they face Netherlands in a Group 2 Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

On paper, Netherlands are a no match to the star-studded Indian side.

Against Pakistan, it was a Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya show with the bat. On Thursday, the team management would want the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to get some runs under the belt.

The SCG has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli in the shortest format of the game. In four T20Is Kohli has played in Sydney, all against Australia, the former India captain’s scores read 50, 61 not out, 40 and 85.

The kind of form Kohli is in at the moment and after his exploits against Pakistan on Sunday, it is expected the world will see Kohli magic once again. On the other hand, the Dutch have presented a good account of themselves in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands started on a good note winning back-to-back matches in the qualifiers against UAE and Namibia. However, they put up a good fight against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (Super 12) before going down.

More than the result, Netherlands’ encounter on Thursday against India will be a good learning curve for them, something they players are pumped up for.

“What a match and what a sensational innings by Virat Kohli. What an honor for the Dutch to play against India on the 27th and Pakistan the 30th,” Cricket Netherlands tweeted after India defeated Pakistan.

The onus for Netherlands will be on Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leede who are among the top five in batting and bowling charts respectively for the tournament so far. While O’Dowd has scored 137 runs in four games, Leede took nine wickets so far from the same number of games.

There is a young opener of Indian origin Vikramjit Singh, who is considered to be promising in their cricketing circles. Tim Pringle is also part of the squad. A slow left-arm spinner and a lower order batter, Tim's father Chris had in mid '90s played a lot of games for New Zealand as a seam bowler.

The Indian fans would remember Pringle being one of the bowlers, who was hammered by Sachin Tendulkar whenever the two teams clashed. Bas de Leede, whose father Tim represented the Netherlands in the 1996 ODI World Cup, is also part of the squad.

Head-To-Head

India haven’t played against Netherlands in T20Is yet.

When And Where To Watch India vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs Netherlands match. Live streaming of India vs Netherlands match on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover