Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Leads Epic Chase As India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as the Indian batter was adjudged the player of the match for his heroic 82-run knock, leading India's chase of 160 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said this was one of the best innings from Virat Kohli.
Skipper Rohit Sharma said this was one of the best innings from Virat Kohli. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 6:03 pm

Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game here on Sunday. Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings. (More Cricket News)

Match Scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The two revived India with a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket after they were reeling at 31/4 at one stage. Sent in to bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. 
     
If it was not for the 14 runs in the 19th over, Arshdeep would have ended with better figures Playing in his maiden World Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep gave India early breakthroughs before Pakistan steadied things with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.  All-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged impressive figures of 3/30 in four overs after Mohammed Shami removed a well-set Iftikhar to trigger a slide.
     
Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 159/8 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 51, Shan Masood 52 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Hardik Pandya 3/30).
India: 160 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36). 

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup Virat Kohli Cricket Indian Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Hardik Pandya Iftikar Ahmed Shan Masood Arshdeep Singh Mohammad Shami

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read