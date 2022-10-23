Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Off To A Winning Start By Beating Ireland By 9 Wickets

Sri Lanka restricted Ireland to just 128 in 20 overs and chased down the target in 15 overs thanks to Kusal Mendis' 68 run knock in 43 balls

Kusal Mendis scored a brilliant 68 that included five fours and three sixes.
Updated: 23 Oct 2022 1:21 pm

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets in a T20 World Cup match at the Bellerive Oval, here on Sunday. Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 with Harry Tector top-scoring with a 42-ball 45 and Paul Stirling hitting a 25-ball 34. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the total in 15 overs, riding on Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 43-ball 68. (More Cricket News | Match Scorecard
     
Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31 not out) also made useful contributions. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.
     
Brief Score: Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19).  Sri Lanka: 133 for 1 in 15 overs (Kusal Mendis 68 not out; Gareth Delany 1/28)

Sri Lanka will now take on hosts Australia on 25th October at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Ireland will face England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 26th October.

