Arsenal’s Max Dowman Becomes English Premier League’s Youngest Scorer – See Full List Of Record Holders

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman set a new English Premier League record with a stoppage-time goal against Everton, surpassing James Vaughan’s 2005 milestone and becoming the league’s youngest scorer

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Arsenal vs Everton English Premier League 2025-26 Max Dowman youngest scorer record
Arsenal's Max Dowman celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Max Dowman scores at 16 years, 73 days in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton

  • Winger dribbles from halfway, nets stoppage-time goal past stranded Jordan Pickford

  • Breaks James Vaughan’s record (16y, 270d) set in 2005 for Everton

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman made English Premier League history on Saturday, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time goal in a 2-0 win over Everton to become the youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history.

At 16 years and 73 days, the Gunners winger surpassed the decade-long record set by James Vaughan, who scored aged 16 years and 270 days in 2005. Dowman achieved this record in only his third league appearance, having come off the bench twice earlier in the season.

Stunning Solo Goal Seals Arsenal Win

Arsenal were leading the match at Emirates Stadium courtesy of an 89th-minute goal by Viktor Gyokeres. Deep in stoppage time, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had moved upfield for a corner, leaving the goal unguarded.

Dowman collected the ball in his own half, dribbled past two Everton players and sprinted clear from the halfway line before tapping into an empty net.

Arteta Praises Dowman

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the youngster, praising his composure and confidence.

“He doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent; he just plays so naturally,” Arteta said. “He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible.”

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Arteta revealed the simple instruction he gave Dowman before bringing him on: “Go and do your thing and win us the game.”

Dowman has quickly risen through the ranks in English football. Earlier this season, he set another record by becoming the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history at 15 years, 308 days, coming on as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague.

Still in school, Dowman was invited by Arteta to train with Arsenal’s senior squad when he was 14 in December last year. He later impressed on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Interestingly, Dowman has to change into his match and training kit in a separate locker room away from the senior players because of the Premier League regulations covering players under 18.

English Premier League Youngest Scorers – See Full List

  1. Max Dowman: 16 years, 73 days (for Arsenal against Everton in 2026)

  2. James Vaughan: 16 years, 270 days (for Everton against Crystal Palace in 2005)

  3. James Milner: 16 years, 356 days (for Leeds United against Sunderland in 2002)

  4. Wayne Rooney: 16 years, 360 days (for Everton against Arsenal in 2002)

  5. Rio Ngumoha: 16 years, 361 days (for Liverpool against Newcastle United in 2025)

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