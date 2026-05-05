EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Everton Vs Man City Draw

Manchester City were held to a 3‑3 draw by Everton in the English Premier League, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side five points behind leaders Arsenal with four matches left in the title race

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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English Premier League 2025-26 points table after matchday 35
Arsenal players celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, England, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Everton stunned Manchester City with a 3‑3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

  • The result leaves City five points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table

  • Even if City win their remaining fixtures, Arsenal can still clinch the Premier League crown by winning all four of their games

Everton stunned Manchester City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, holding the domestic treble chasers to a thrilling 3-3 draw. The result is another twist in the English Premier League 2025-26 title race, which looks set to go down to the wire once again.

The result wasn’t a particularly great one for Everton, whose winless run extended to four league games, keeping them three points off European places. However, for Man City, the result was a disastrous one.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now five points behind Arsenal at the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand. Even if they win their remaining four league matches, the Gunners will still be crowned the Premier League champions by two points, putting Mikel Arteta’s side in control.

This is what the Premier League points table looks like after the Everton vs Manchester City fixture in Matchday 35:

PosTeamPldWinDrawLossGDPts
1Arsenal352375+4176
2Man City342185+3771
3Man United3518107+1564
4Liverpool3517711+1258
5Aston Villa3517711+458
6Bournemouth3512167+352
7Brentford3514912+651
8Brighton35131111+750
9Chelsea3513913+648
10Everton3513913048
11Fulham3514615-548
12Sunderland35121112-947
13Newcastle3513616-245
14Leeds35101312-543
15Crystal Palace34111013-643
16Nottingham Forest3511915-242
17Tottenham3511915-942
18West Ham359917-1936
19Burnley354823-3620
20Wolves353923-3818

As things stand, Arsenal are at the top of the table with 76 points from 35 matches. Man City are chasing them closely, sitting second with 71 points from 34 matches. The Gunners currently hold the reins in the title race, although any further dropped points from the top two teams will change the scenario.

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When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title?

For Arsenal to lift their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, they have a simple equation: win their remaining four games. If they do, and assuming City win all of theirs, the North London side will be crowned champions on the final day of the season.

However, if City fail to win their next five games, Arsenal can wrap up the title faster. Man City have a punishing run of four matches in 11 days coming up, starting with a clash against Brentford on May 9.

If City lose against the Bees and then fail to beat Crystal Palace on May 13, they will be unable to catch up with Arsenal, who need to win against West Ham on May 10. In that scenario, the Gunners will be the champions with two games in hand.

Elsewhere, the fight for the European spots is also warming up. The teams between sixth and 11th are separated by just four points, which means that six teams are still pushing for the final UEFA Champions League place, which is currently occupied by Aston Villa with 58 points.

At the bottom of the table, Burnley and Wolves have confirmed their relegations. West Ham occupy the final relegation spot with 35 points, while Tottenham Hotspur have risen to 17th with a 2-1 win over Villa.

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