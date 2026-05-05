EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Everton Vs Man City Draw

Summary of this article
Everton stunned Manchester City with a 3‑3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium
The result leaves City five points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table
Even if City win their remaining fixtures, Arsenal can still clinch the Premier League crown by winning all four of their games
Everton stunned Manchester City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, holding the domestic treble chasers to a thrilling 3-3 draw. The result is another twist in the English Premier League 2025-26 title race, which looks set to go down to the wire once again.
The result wasn’t a particularly great one for Everton, whose winless run extended to four league games, keeping them three points off European places. However, for Man City, the result was a disastrous one.
Pep Guardiola’s side are now five points behind Arsenal at the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand. Even if they win their remaining four league matches, the Gunners will still be crowned the Premier League champions by two points, putting Mikel Arteta’s side in control.
This is what the Premier League points table looks like after the Everton vs Manchester City fixture in Matchday 35:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|35
|23
|7
|5
|+41
|76
|2
|Man City
|34
|21
|8
|5
|+37
|71
|3
|Man United
|35
|18
|10
|7
|+15
|64
|4
|Liverpool
|35
|17
|7
|11
|+12
|58
|5
|Aston Villa
|35
|17
|7
|11
|+4
|58
|6
|Bournemouth
|35
|12
|16
|7
|+3
|52
|7
|Brentford
|35
|14
|9
|12
|+6
|51
|8
|Brighton
|35
|13
|11
|11
|+7
|50
|9
|Chelsea
|35
|13
|9
|13
|+6
|48
|10
|Everton
|35
|13
|9
|13
|0
|48
|11
|Fulham
|35
|14
|6
|15
|-5
|48
|12
|Sunderland
|35
|12
|11
|12
|-9
|47
|13
|Newcastle
|35
|13
|6
|16
|-2
|45
|14
|Leeds
|35
|10
|13
|12
|-5
|43
|15
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|10
|13
|-6
|43
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|11
|9
|15
|-2
|42
|17
|Tottenham
|35
|11
|9
|15
|-9
|42
|18
|West Ham
|35
|9
|9
|17
|-19
|36
|19
|Burnley
|35
|4
|8
|23
|-36
|20
|20
|Wolves
|35
|3
|9
|23
|-38
|18
As things stand, Arsenal are at the top of the table with 76 points from 35 matches. Man City are chasing them closely, sitting second with 71 points from 34 matches. The Gunners currently hold the reins in the title race, although any further dropped points from the top two teams will change the scenario.
When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title?
For Arsenal to lift their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, they have a simple equation: win their remaining four games. If they do, and assuming City win all of theirs, the North London side will be crowned champions on the final day of the season.
However, if City fail to win their next five games, Arsenal can wrap up the title faster. Man City have a punishing run of four matches in 11 days coming up, starting with a clash against Brentford on May 9.
If City lose against the Bees and then fail to beat Crystal Palace on May 13, they will be unable to catch up with Arsenal, who need to win against West Ham on May 10. In that scenario, the Gunners will be the champions with two games in hand.
Elsewhere, the fight for the European spots is also warming up. The teams between sixth and 11th are separated by just four points, which means that six teams are still pushing for the final UEFA Champions League place, which is currently occupied by Aston Villa with 58 points.
At the bottom of the table, Burnley and Wolves have confirmed their relegations. West Ham occupy the final relegation spot with 35 points, while Tottenham Hotspur have risen to 17th with a 2-1 win over Villa.