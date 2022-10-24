Live Streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Australia Vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Clash Live

High on confidence after a nine-wicket thrashing of Ireland in their Super 12 opener, Sri Lanka will be hoping to keep the momentum going when they take on hosts Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Tuesday in a Group 1 fixture. (More Cricket News)

The Australia vs Sri Lanka encounter will be telecast live on Star Sports Channels in India. The Australia vs Sri Lanka scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. Ravaged by injures, the Sri Lankans have so far put a brilliant effort winning back-to-back three games.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka would be happy how his bowlers performed against Ireland with Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando among the wickets.

Chasing a below par total of 129, Kusal Mendis hit an unbeaten fifty while Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva also got some runs under their belt as the Island to win the game in 15 overs losing just a wicket in process and boosting their net run-rate.

On the other hand, the hosts would be hoping to bring their campaign back on track after suffering a heartbreaking loss against last year’s runners-up New Zealand. The defending champions looked completely out of sorts in Sydney to surrender by 89 runs.

Aaron Finch used five bowlers, all conceding above nine runs per over as New Zealand posted a mammoth 200/3. In reply, none of the Aussie batters crossed the 30-run mark with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 28.

On paper, Australia start as favourites on Tuesday owing to the stars they possess in their side, but the Lankans can’t be written off completely, something they have shown in the Asia Cup a couple of months ago in UAE.

Head-To-Head

Australia have played 25 T20Is against Sri Lanka winning 14 out of them. Sri Lanka won 10 games while one ended in a tie.

When And Where To Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Australia vs Sri Lanka match. Live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka match on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green