La Liga: FC Barcelona Register Marcus Rashford, Joan Garcia Ahead Of RCD Mallorca Tie

Barcelona name Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia in their matchday squad
Barca are defending La Liga champs
Hansi Flick are away in their season opener
Barcelona have named new signings Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia in their matchday squad for their La Liga opener amid fears of registration issues.
Hansi Flick's side start their title defence on Saturday at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix as they take on Mallorca, and have been boosted by the inclusion of Rashford and Garcia.
Rashford joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan from Manchester United, while Garcia is Barcelona's new number one after completing a €25m switch from Espanyol.
Due to financial complications because of the LaLiga salary cap rules, both players were unsure whether they would be making their respective debuts for the LaLiga champions.
It is a similar issue that stopped Dani Olmo and Pau Victor from featuring for portions of last season, but they have since found a resolution to register Rashford and Garcia.
The most notable absentees from Flick's squad are Gerard Martin and Wojciech Szczesny, suggesting Barcelona may be staggering registrations to comply with the rules.
Barcelona were able to ease their registration worries ahead of the season following a stand-off involving the fitness of captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Ter Stegen initially refused to sign a long-term medical leave agreement that would clear 80% of his wages and help the club comply with financial rules.
Sidelined for at least three months after surgery, Ter Stegen lost the captaincy before regaining it upon agreeing to a deal with the Blaugrana.
Barcelona also announced on Friday that Jules Kounde had signed a contract extension with the club, with his new deal set to run out in 2030.