Live Streaming Of ATK Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Kolkata Football Derby Live

High on confidence after their first win of the season over NorthEast United FC, East Bengal would be eyeing their first Indian Super League derby victory against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 match can be seen live on Star Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST. The stakes are always high when it comes to Kolkata Derby. Currently placed seventh in the table, ATK Mohun Bagan started with a loss to Chennaiyin FC.

However, the Mariners bounced back with a thumping 5-2 victory against Kerala Blasters, thanks to Dimitri Petratos’ first hat-trick in ISL. It was also the first hat-trick by any player in the ongoing season. A win on Saturday will take ATKMB to the top six in the league table.

On the other hand, East Bengal are placed a spot behind ATKMB with a single win from three games. Under new coach Stephen Constantine, the Red and Gold brigade lost both their opening encounters against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa before registering their points against NEUFC.

Winning the derby on Saturday is actually needed for East Bengal, not only for the team but also for the fans, who are eagerly waiting to finally raise their voices over arch-rivals for the past two years. For the record, East Bengal have lost all last six derbies against ATKMB, including four in ISL.

Constantine’s men would want to change the stats this time. While ATK Mohun Bagan would bank on Petratos for goals, Cleiton Silva has been the most in-form attacker for East Bengal. Right from the Durand Cup, the Brazilian has already scored five goals this season for his new team and will be eager for more. There are no injury concerns for both sides ahead of the big match.

Head-To-Head

To date, East Bengal have played four times in ISL against ATK Mohun Bagan, losing on all occasions. The last time both these teams met in Durand Cup 2022, ATKMB won the game by a solitary goal, thanks to an own goal from East Bengal’s Sumeet Passi.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Kolkata Derby?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Indian Super League 2022-23 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla will telecast the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 derby. Live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.