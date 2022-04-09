Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Reveals His Gameplan In Last Two Balls Vs Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia scored 13 not out off 3 balls, including sixes off the last two balls, to help Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings on Friday.

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Reveals His Gameplan In Last Two Balls Vs Punjab Kings
Rahul Tewatia finished the game with ease as GT won their third consecutive game in IPL 2022. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 1:50 am

When Gujarat Titans needed 12 runs off the final two balls, Punjab Kings must have thought they had the game in their pocket but hardly the Mayank Agarwal and company would have imagined that Rahul Tewatia will give them one of the most heartbreaking defeats.

PBKS vs GT HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE

Related stories

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings In Last-Ball Thriller

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Scripts Gujarat Titans Last-Ball Win Vs Punjab Kings After Shubman Gill's 96 - Highlights

Tewatia slammed Odean Smith for two sixes in the final two balls of the game to help Gujarat Titans win by 6 wickets. It was after the game, the batsman revealed that he had premeditated the delivery Odean was going to pitch and that helped him get maximum result of the last two balls.

“It feels good when the game is won, said Tewatia, adding, “There wasn't a lot to think in the final over, we just had to hit sixes and that's what me and David (Miller) were talking about. I knew (on the last-ball six) that it had gone off the middle of the bat, so it would clear the fence

“I did premeditate, felt he (Odean Smith) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me. The dressing room is really chilled. Ashu Bhai (Nehra), Gary Kirsten and the support staff have done a really good job. We're just told to execute the plans well and backed well.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his side would have lost the game, had there not been the Tewatia special.

“Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them,” said Hardik.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League 2022 PBKS Vs GT Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia Shubman Gill New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read