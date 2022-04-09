PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Reveals His Gameplan In Last Two Balls Vs Punjab Kings

When Gujarat Titans needed 12 runs off the final two balls, Punjab Kings must have thought they had the game in their pocket but hardly the Mayank Agarwal and company would have imagined that Rahul Tewatia will give them one of the most heartbreaking defeats.

PBKS vs GT HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE

Tewatia slammed Odean Smith for two sixes in the final two balls of the game to help Gujarat Titans win by 6 wickets. It was after the game, the batsman revealed that he had premeditated the delivery Odean was going to pitch and that helped him get maximum result of the last two balls.

“It feels good when the game is won, said Tewatia, adding, “There wasn't a lot to think in the final over, we just had to hit sixes and that's what me and David (Miller) were talking about. I knew (on the last-ball six) that it had gone off the middle of the bat, so it would clear the fence

“I did premeditate, felt he (Odean Smith) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me. The dressing room is really chilled. Ashu Bhai (Nehra), Gary Kirsten and the support staff have done a really good job. We're just told to execute the plans well and backed well.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his side would have lost the game, had there not been the Tewatia special.

“Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them,” said Hardik.