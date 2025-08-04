Hansi Flick praised new loan signing Marcus Rashford as he scored his first goal for the Catalan giants in their 5-0 win over Daegu FC.
Barca ran out easy winners thanks to a double from Gavi and a Robert Lewandowski goal in the first half, with Toni Fernandez and the England international adding further gloss to the scoreline after the break.
The result meant Barca concluded their time in Japan and South Korea with three wins from three, and Flick singled out Rashford for his adaptability after scoring his first goal since completing his move from Manchester United on loan.
He said: "He [Rashford] can play at number 9 or number 11. We changed it because we had to be careful with Ferran [Torres].
"We wanted to see how he adapted to the position.”
There were also a number of opportunities given to La Masia academy products during the tour and Flick was delighted with their involvement and how they performed.
“It’s very important to have these players from La Masia,” the German said in his post-match press conference.
“In these three matches, we’ve been able to give almost all the players 45 minutes. I’m very happy; the players have shown their mentality, and it wasn’t easy due to the weather.”
Flick was also quick to play down the severity of the injury sustained by Pau Cubarsi in the match, with the Spanish defender forced to go off.
He said: "He's fine, it's just a blow.
"For me, the Asian tour has been a very important part of the preseason.”
Flick confirmed that the squad would fly back to Barcelona, enjoy two days of rest and then prepare for the Joan Gamper trophy against Como on August 10.