Daegu FC 0-5 Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendlies: Marcus Rashford Off The Mark For Blaugrana In Five-Goal Rout

Daegu FC vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendlies: Barcelona secured another big win in pre-season, with Gavi netting a brace and Marcus Rashford scoring his first goal for his new side

Daegu FC vs FC Barcelona: Marcus Rashford
Daegu FC vs FC Barcelona: Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal in the pre-season match.
Barcelona concluded their pre-season tour of South Korea with an emphatic 5-0 demolition of Daegu, as Marcus Rashford got off the mark for his new club. Wonderkid Lamine Yamal and playmaker Gavi took centre stage in the first half before substitute Rashford finished off the job in the second.

Gavi netted twice, with Yamal craftily assisting the opener, which came in the 21st minute.

From then on, it was one-way traffic, as Robert Lewandowski tapped in from a delectable Gerard Martin cross, before Gavi scored his second via a cheeky chip just before half-time.

Daegu made a feeble attempt to close the floodgates after the break, but those efforts were thwarted by a relentless Barca, who struck a fourth via Toni Fernandez.

Rashford then opened his account for Barca, hammering in first time from Eric Garcia's centre.

Data Debrief: Barca make their dominance count

Boasting a whopping 72% possession, Barca were clinical in front of goal, overperforming their impressive 3.65 expected goals (xG).

This triumph sees Barca head home from Asia having won all three of their pre-season fixtures, netting 15 times in the process.

While Rashford celebrated his first Blaugrana goal, Yamal continued to demonstrate why he is the top prospect in world football. He completed a game-leading six dribbles, and won seven of his 11 duels.

