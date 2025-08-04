Daegu FC vs Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Gerard Martin after scoring in the pre-season friendly match. | Photo: X/FCBarcelona

Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between FC Barcelona and Daegu FC at the Daegu Stadium in South Korea on Monday, August 4, 2025. After winning a ten-goal thriller against Seoul FC, Barcelona continue their pre-season domination with a 5-0 win against Daegu FC. The Blaugrana took the lead through Gavi in the 21st minute before Lewandowski scored another six minutes later. Gavi confirmed his brace right before half-time. In the second half, Barca continued their dominance and Toni Gernandez netted his first senior goal in the 53rd minute. Marcus Rashford completed the rout in the 65th minute with a composed finish. A number of great saves from Tae-Hui Han kept the scoreline respectable for the South Korean side. Read the play-by-play updates from the DAE vs BAR football match.

4 Aug 2025, 03:34:43 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Hi All! Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday for some pre-season football action. FC Barcelona are playing their third game of the Asia tour, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the friendly encounter.

4 Aug 2025, 04:07:51 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Start Time, Streaming The match will kick off at 4:30pm IST. The Daegu FC vs FC Barcelona, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on FC Barcelona's official YouTube channel as well as the FanCode app and website in India for free. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

4 Aug 2025, 04:23:26 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: BAR Starting XI Lamine Yamal starts, and so does Raphinha. Here is FC Barcelona's line-up for the friendly: 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 💙❤#DaeguBarça pic.twitter.com/e4GL6IRbwI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2025

4 Aug 2025, 05:06:18 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Daegu Starting XI Team News | Here's how Daegu FC line up against Barcelona at Daegu Stadium. Daegu King Cesinha leads out the team. #KLeague #Barca pic.twitter.com/5RvU9nvkV3 — Daegu_freak (@Daegu_freak) August 4, 2025

4 Aug 2025, 04:39:25 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kick-Off! The game gets underway in Daegu. Barcelona attacking from right to left and the home team from left to right in the first half. This is the La Liga holders' last game of the Asia tour and they are looking to make it three wins out of three.

4 Aug 2025, 04:50:10 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: DGFC 0-0 BAR After a lukewarm start, the game opens up as Barcelona begin to conjure their midfield magic and control possession. As in the recent past, all eyes are on Barca's teenage star Lamine Yamal, who sets up Lewandowski before taking a crack himself on the Daegu goal, albeit too high.

4 Aug 2025, 04:58:15 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: DGFC 0-1 BAR Barca break quickly on a counter and score in the 21st minute! Gavi it is, with a clinical finish from his left foot, responding to Yamal's assist. The goal comes less than 60 seconds after Daegu nearly went ahead. Never give the titans such openings, as they say.

4 Aug 2025, 05:03:19 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Lewandowski SCORES! Barcelona are dominating at the moment. An inch-perfect cross from Gerard Martin from the left is finished first time by Lewandowski. No chance for the goalkeeper. The first cooling break begins. DGFC 0-2 BAR (27') He. Always. Scores. pic.twitter.com/iFZ4fynlDP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2025

4 Aug 2025, 05:11:49 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Daegu Struggling Daegu FC are really struggling to find any sort of footing in the game. The Blaugrana have almost three-quarters of ball possession, and even when the South Korean side have the ball, the Barca defenders are resolute in their high-line formation. DGFC 0-2 BAR (35')

4 Aug 2025, 05:21:14 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Added Time Three minutes added on by the fourth official. Barcelona are pushing hard to get a third goal before the break. DGFC 0-2 BAR (45')

4 Aug 2025, 05:23:00 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gavi SCORES! A sumptous through-ball from Koune finds the run of Gavi. The midfielder takes the ball and chips it over the goalkeeper. Araujo tried to help it, but it seemed to have crossed the line before the defender got a touch on it. The goal will likely go to Gavi. DGFC 0-3 BAR (45+1')

4 Aug 2025, 05:24:27 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time! The referee blows his half-time whistle. It has been really hard going for the hosts, and Barcelona go into the break three goals up.

4 Aug 2025, 05:41:59 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Resumes The players are on the pitch for second half. Wholesale changes for the Blaugrana, with players like Rashford, Bardghji, Pedri, Cubari, Olmo, and more. Changes in the goal too, with Szczesny on. The second half is underway! DGFC 0-3 BAR (45')

4 Aug 2025, 05:49:56 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: FCB Start On Top Barcelona have continued their dominance in the seocnd half as well, and a good passing move leads to a shot on target from Torrents. It's straight at the goalkeeper, but warning signs from the young Barca guns. DGFC 0-3 BAR (53')

4 Aug 2025, 05:51:22 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Toni Fernandez SCORES! A brilliant one two in front of the box leads to a through ball by Olmo to the young forward, Toni Fernandez, and the La Masia gem makes no mistake with the finish. A special moment for the 17-year-old. DGFC 0-4 BAR (53')

4 Aug 2025, 06:00:26 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: FCB Dominating Daegu are trying to slow down the tempo of the game - it's all about damage limitation at this moment. It's not working though, as Barcelona's Toni Fernandez almost finds Rashford with a through ball, but it goes out for a goal kick. DGFC 0-4 BAR (63')

4 Aug 2025, 06:01:52 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Rashford SCORES! Olmo plays the ball to Eric on the right, and the defender puts in a good cross into the box that falls to Rashford, and the attacker puts it past Han into the back of the net. He becomes the first Englishman to score for Barceona in four decades since Lineker. DGFC 0-5 BAR (65')

4 Aug 2025, 06:12:22 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Daegu Make Changes A triple-change for Daegu, bringing on two Brazilian players to introduce some flair into their play, which is pretty much non-existent at the moment. Barcelona replace Szczesny with the 19-year-old American goalkeeper Diego Kochen. DGFC 0-5 BAR (75')

4 Aug 2025, 06:21:27 pm IST Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Five Minutes Left Five minutes of regulation time left to play, and Barcelona have had 25 shots - wiht 14 of them on the target. It has been wave upon wave of Blaugrana attacks, and Han has done immensely well to keep the scoreline down to just five. DGFC 0-5 BAR (85')