'Had Nothing To Do With It', RJD Denies Any Role In Mokama Murder

The killing of Dularchand Yadav in Bihar’s Mokama, ahead of the November 2025 Assembly polls, has reignited debate over the region’s history of politically linked violence. Photo: Screengrab from ANI

The killing of Dularchand Yadav in Bihar’s Mokama, ahead of the November 2025 Assembly polls, has reignited debate over the region’s history of politically linked violence. Photo: Screengrab from ANI