'Had Nothing To Do With It', RJD Denies Any Role In Mokama Murder

On the arrest of JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, RJD candidate and Surajbhan's wife Veena Devi denied that the party had any role in the incident

Outlook News Desk
Mokama murder case, Anant Singh arrest, Dularchand Yadav
The killing of Dularchand Yadav in Bihar’s Mokama, ahead of the November 2025 Assembly polls, has reignited debate over the region’s history of politically linked violence. Photo: Screengrab from ANI
Summary
  • Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav died after an assault during a campaign event in Mokama.

  • Former JDU MLA Anant Singh was arrested along with associates; investigation is ongoing.

  • The killing has revived debate over gang rivalries and political violence in Bihar ahead of polls.

Hours after JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Dularchand Yadav murder case, RJD candidate from Mokama Veena Devi denied that her party had any links to the crime.

"The incident was between two candidates and we have nothing to do with it...," said Veena Devi, RJD's candidate from Mokama who was facing off in the 2025 Bihar election against Singh.

Veena Devi is also the wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh, an influential strongman figure known as “Dada” by the locals in the area. Her entry had rekindled whispers that the old rivalry between the Singh and Surajbhan families, a power struggle that has long defined Mokama’s political landscape, would, again come to the fore.

The killing of Dularchand Yadav in Bihar’s Mokama, ahead of the November 2025 Assembly polls, has reignited debate over the region’s history of politically linked violence. Yadav, a local resident and supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, was assaulted during a campaign event on 30 October.

According to police and post-mortem findings cited by PTI, Yadav suffered blunt chest trauma that caused cardiorespiratory failure due to a lung rupture and fractured ribs. While early accounts mentioned a gunshot wound to his leg, medical reports later clarified that it was not fatal and that his death was the result of severe internal injuries, not bullet wounds.

Former JD(U) MLA Anant Singh and several associates were arrested in connection with the killing, with Singh denying the charges. The Election Commission subsequently transferred several police and administrative officials from the Patna district, where Mokama falls, citing lapses in law-and-order oversight.

