Dipankar Bhattacharya Terms Bihar Results ‘Unnatural’, Questions Voter Roll Increase

Bhattacharya also raised concerns about a sudden increase in the voter roll. In a post on X earlier in the day, he noted that after the Special Summary Revision (SIR), Bihar had an electorate of 7.42 crore, whereas the Election Commission’s post-poll press note listed 7,45,26,858 voters. “An increase of more than 3,00,000! Where did this extra 2 ab come from? Will ECI care to explain?” he wrote.