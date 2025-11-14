Dipankar Bhattacharya Terms Bihar Results ‘Unnatural’, Questions Voter Roll Increase

Bhattacharya also raised concerns about a sudden increase in the voter roll.

“BJP restoring upper caste feudalism in Bihar”: CPI(ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya
  • Dipankar Bhattacharya questioned the credibility of the Bihar results, calling them “unnatural” and inconsistent with the ground reality in the state.

  • He raised concerns over a sudden increase of over three lakh voters in the electoral roll, asking the Election Commission to explain the discrepancy.

  • CPI(ML) Liberation, which contested 20 seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan, was leading in only one seat, a sharp decline from its 12-seat victory in 2020.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday questioned the credibility of the Bihar assembly election results, asserting that the outcome does not reflect the situation on the ground. As early trends showed the BJP-led NDA headed for a sweeping victory, Bhattacharya said the numbers were “inexplicable.”

“The results are absolutely unnatural; they do not correspond at all to the ground reality of Bihar,” he said, adding that it was difficult to understand how a government in power for two decades could replicate its 2010 performance.

Bhattacharya also raised concerns about a sudden increase in the voter roll. In a post on X earlier in the day, he noted that after the Special Summary Revision (SIR), Bihar had an electorate of 7.42 crore, whereas the Election Commission’s post-poll press note listed 7,45,26,858 voters. “An increase of more than 3,00,000! Where did this extra 2 ab come from? Will ECI care to explain?” he wrote.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, contesting 20 seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan, was leading in only one constituency — Ghosi — by Friday afternoon. In the 2020 assembly polls, the party had contested 19 seats and won 12.

