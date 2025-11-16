Bihar Election Results: Dipankar Bhattacharya Labels Outcome 'Abnormal' Due To Three 'Experiments'

The three "experiments" cited include: large-scale financial transfers of Rs 30,000 crore to around 3 crore women beneficiaries under schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, conducted during the Model Code of Conduct period; alterations in voter lists following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in June-July 2025, which Bhattacharya claims led to an unexplained increase of over 3 lakh voters from 7.42 crore post-SIR to 7.45 crore in the final electoral roll; and transfers of land to corporate entities, which he alleged influenced rural voter dynamics. Bhattacharya emphasized that these factors, combined with a record 67.13% voter turnout, created an uneven playing field, contrasting with the Mahagathbandhan's expectations of reducing the NDA's tally below 100 seats.