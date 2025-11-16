Bihar Election Results: Dipankar Bhattacharya Labels Outcome 'Abnormal' Due To Three 'Experiments'

Financial transfers (Rs 30,000 crore to 3 crore women during MCC), voter list alterations (3 lakh+ unexplained increase post-SIR), and corporate land transfers distorting outcomes.
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya described the Bihar assembly election results as "abnormal" and "extremely unnatural," attributing the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory to three alleged "experiments" by the ruling government. Addressing party workers in Patna, Bhattacharya stated that the outcome does not reflect the ground reality, where anti-incumbency against the 20-year-old NDA regime was palpable, and called for a thorough probe into electoral discrepancies.
The three "experiments" cited include: large-scale financial transfers of Rs 30,000 crore to around 3 crore women beneficiaries under schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, conducted during the Model Code of Conduct period; alterations in voter lists following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in June-July 2025, which Bhattacharya claims led to an unexplained increase of over 3 lakh voters from 7.42 crore post-SIR to 7.45 crore in the final electoral roll; and transfers of land to corporate entities, which he alleged influenced rural voter dynamics. Bhattacharya emphasized that these factors, combined with a record 67.13% voter turnout, created an uneven playing field, contrasting with the Mahagathbandhan's expectations of reducing the NDA's tally below 100 seats.
The NDA, meanwhile, clinched leads in 185 of 243 seats, with BJP at 83, JD(U) at 76, and allies contributing the rest, as confirmed by counting at 46 centers across 38 districts. Bhattacharya's critique aligns with broader opposition narratives of "vote chori," though he stressed the need for evidence-based scrutiny to prevent recurrence in upcoming polls.