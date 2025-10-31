Bihar Election: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto In The Presence Of JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar

The opposition Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto, ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’, promises a job for one member of every family within 20 days of forming government.

Bihar Election: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto In The Presence Of JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar
Patna: BJP National President JP Nadda with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha and others releases the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Patna, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The NDA released its joint manifesto for the Bihar elections in Patna, attended by top leaders including JP Nadda and Nitish Kumar.

  • Bihar votes in two phases on November 6 and 11, with campaigning ending on November 4 and results to be declared on November 14.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released a joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections today, October 31.

The event was held at Hotel Maurya, Patna. Multiple senior leaders of the alliance were present at the unveiling of the manifesto, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, Sanjay Jha, and Lallan Singh.

The opposition, Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, also released its manifesto earlier, titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’. The manifesto promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming a government that would provide government jobs to one member of every family in Bihar.

Last Seen: An artwork by Sangita Maity - | Courtesy: Shrine Empire
The ‘Hum’ Factor: How Bihar's Collective Mindset Helps It Navigate Politics Of Hope

BY Indrajit Roy

The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled in less than a week, with the first phase slated on November 6 and the second on November 11. The results are set to be announced on November 14.

The campaigning in the state has intensified, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching his rally in Samastipur on October 24. He has held four rallies since.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too have campaigned in Bihar in the past week.

Additionally, opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday. 

The campaigning for the first phase comes to an end on November 4.

PM Modi in Siwan, Bihar - PTI
Modi Takes 'Car Loot' Swipe at RJD; Rabri Hits Back With 'Nation Loot' Jibe

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
